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Shaheen requests $5M to study 'sailor campus' at old Portsmouth Naval Prison

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Published August 26, 2026 at 2:07 PM EDT
The old Portsmouth Naval Prison as seen from Route 1B in New Castle, New Hampshire.
1 of 4  — PNSY old naval prison Sara Plourde photo
The old Portsmouth Naval Prison as seen from Route 1B in New Castle, New Hampshire.
Sara Plourde / NHPR
A view of the former Portsmouth Naval Prison, with its green copper roof, looming over part of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. The prison closed in 1974, but the vacant building with its central tower remains visible from along Portsmouth and New Castle, New Hampshire.
2 of 4  — Shipyard_USCG_Cutter Prison Dan Tuohy photo
A view of the former Portsmouth Naval Prison, with its green copper roof, looming over part of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. The prison closed in 1974, but the vacant building with its central tower remains visible from along Portsmouth and New Castle, New Hampshire.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
A view of the former Portsmouth Naval Prison on the grounds of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, which closed in 1974.
3 of 4  — Shipyard prison DTuohy.JPG
A view of the former Portsmouth Naval Prison on the grounds of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, which closed in 1974.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
A Navy photo of the Portsmouth Naval Prison taken July 26, 1973.
4 of 4  — S-013.B.01.tif
A Navy photo of the Portsmouth Naval Prison taken July 26, 1973.
Naval History and Heritage Command / U.S. Navy

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

A feasibility study on the future of the former Portsmouth Naval Shipyard building, long ago abandoned by the Navy, may be on the horizon.

This spring, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, requested $5 million in federal funding in the fiscal year 2027 appropriations legislation for a planning study. The funds would be used to determine whether “The Alcatraz of the East” could be given new life and reutilized as a “sailor campus" over a phased process, according to Shaheen’s request.

A sailor campus could include recreational programs and support services for Navy sailors stationed at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard while their submarines are undergoing repairs.

The old 320-cell prison, known as Building 93 next to the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, held more than 83,600 sentenced sailors and Marines during its 66-year history. It remains a local landmark decades after the Navy vacated the property in 1974 due to high operating costs.

Read more of this story at Seacoastonline.com.

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Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
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