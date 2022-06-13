Celebrate Juneteenth with special programming on NHPR

NHPR and ClassicalNH will recognize Juneteenth with a series of special programs that will explore the history of the holiday, and celebrate the contributions of Black Americans.

Friday, June 17

1-2 pm

On NHPR, you can join us at 1 pm on Friday, June 17 as we listen back to our conversation with historian Annette Gordon-Reed. We spoke with Gordon-Reed on The Exchange in June 2021 to discuss her book On Juneteenth. In her book, Gordon-Reed gives a view of the country’s road to Juneteenth, recounting both its origins in Texas and episodes from her life growing up in Texas. In 1965, she was the first child to integrate her town’s all-white schools.

On Juneteenth, Sunday, June 19, NHPR will also air the following specials:

3-4 pm

Juneteenth with From the Top: The Words and Music of America's Youth

For the holiday Juneteenth, what could be more beautiful than celebrating with outstanding young Black musicians performing works by Black composers. NPR's From the Top presents a Juneteenth musical special featuring music by William Grant Still, a new work by a Black teenage composer, the music of Sam Cooke and more.

6-7 pm

Juneteenth, a live national call-in from The United States of Anxiety with Kai Wright

The United States of Anxiety presents a Juneteenth special in collaboration with Houston Public Media and KERA. Host Kai Wright will talk with Texans about their Juneteenth celebrations: What’s the local history? How has the celebration evolved? And how do Black Texans feel about it becoming a national holiday?

ClassicalNH, NHPR's classical music service, will also air special programming:

Wednesday, June 15

8-10 pm

An African American Requiem

All Classical Portland and WQXR present the world premiere performance of composer Damien Geter's An African American Requiem recorded and broadcast live on May 7, 2022 at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, OR. The performance features renowned soloists, Resonance Ensemble, and the Oregon Symphony conducted by William Eddins. (This will rebroadcast on Saturday, June 18 at 8-10 am)

Sunday, June 19

Noon-1 pm

From the Top: The Words and Music of America's Youth

1-2 pm

Juneteenth: Remembrance and Celebration

Juneteenth: Remembrance and Celebration, uses music from Black American composers to highlight progress and the pain that has been held in the community at large. Using the commemoration of the emancipation of all those who had been enslaved in United States as a starting point, the special will face our country’s racist past and present a tapestry of sounds, somber to ecstatic.

