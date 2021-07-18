-
The owner of the closed Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant says it has completed the sale of the plant to a demolition company.
$350K Economic Development Grant From Vermont Yankee ParentA southwestern New Hampshire organization is getting a $350,000 economic development grant from the parent company of Vermont Yankee to benefit…
If Vermont Yankee, the 620 megawatt nuclear power plant, and all of the spent nuclear fuel being stored on its site were to just up and vanish tomorrow,…
When it comes to the economy in this part of New England, ignore the state borders, says Linda Dunlavey. She’s head of the Franklin Regional Council of…
In just over a week Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant is set to close. It means the end of a long-running debate over the plant and nuclear energy in the…
Vermont Yankee has announced its official layoff numbers ahead of the nuclear power plant’s closing at the end of the year: 165 people will lose their…
The Vermont Yankee nuclear plant is out with a new estimate of what it will cost to decommission the reactor, manage high-level radioactive waste and…
A biomass plant has been proposed to occupy the site of the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant, which is shutting down at the end of year.The idea is in…
Entergy Corp. says it will shut down the Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Station by end of 2014, ending a long legal battle with the state.The New…
Lawyers for Entergy and the state of Vermont faced off in a federal courtroom in New York on Monday in a case that will determine the state’s power to…