NH News

N.H. man in U.S. Capitol siege faces home confinement sentence, community service

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 8, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT
A destructive mob of Trump supporters floods into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The president was criticized for inciting the rioters and for failing to quell the insurrection.
The Bridgewater, N.H., man faces sentencing on Oct. 13.

Federal prosecutors are recommending that a New Hampshire man who was arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol be sentenced to a month of home confinement and 60 hours of community service.

Sixty-two-year-old Thomas Gallagher, of Bridgewater, pleaded guilty in July to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a U.S. Capitol building.

The Valley News reports as part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped three other charges, including remaining in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a restricted building; and disorderly conduct in a U.S. Capitol building.

Gallagher faces sentencing on Oct. 13.

