N.H. man in U.S. Capitol siege faces home confinement sentence, community service
The Bridgewater, N.H., man faces sentencing on Oct. 13.
Federal prosecutors are recommending that a New Hampshire man who was arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol be sentenced to a month of home confinement and 60 hours of community service.
Sixty-two-year-old Thomas Gallagher, of Bridgewater, pleaded guilty in July to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a U.S. Capitol building.
The Valley News reports as part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped three other charges, including remaining in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a restricted building; and disorderly conduct in a U.S. Capitol building.
Gallagher faces sentencing on Oct. 13.