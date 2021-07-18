-
Governor Sununu issues a stay-at-home order until May 4th, and announced schools will remain closed until that date. The federal government is set to…
-
New Hampshire has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to outdoor recreation opportunities. But some recreation groups and business leaders say the…
-
Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs, joined The Exchange to discuss the state's economy --…
-
Taylor Caswell, Commissioner of the Department of Business and Economic Affairs joins us. The state's economy is looking robust with unemployment the…
-
Corporate subsidies are something of a taboo topic in New Hampshire. The state historically doesn’t offer them and, to hear most elected officials explain…
-
A group of education and economic development officials are discussing how to meet New Hampshire's workforce demands.The group met in Bedford on Wednesday…
-
Governor Sununu's pick to lead a lead a new state department dedicated to economic development had his day before the Executive Council today.The Governor…
-
Governor Chris Sununu is nominating Taylor Caswell to be New Hampshire's first Commissioner of Business and Economic Affairs. The position was created in…