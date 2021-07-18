-
If New Hampshire is having workforce issues today, where will the Granite State be in 10 years? All signs are pointing to trouble: dwindling young adult…
Scott Crowder made sure to give a shout-out to his parents for instilling in him, as he puts it, “the inability to work for somebody else.”They were…
Will Stewart arrived in New Hampshire, sight unseen, as a twenty-something in 2004. Now 38, he’s married, bought a home and is raising a child here.In…
New Hampshire Public Radio is excited to partner with Stay Work Play to present the annual Rising Stars Awards. Each year the Rising Stars Awards…
Started in 2009, Stay Work Play is an initiative aimed at attracting and retaining young adults in the Granite State. But New Hampshire’s demographic is…