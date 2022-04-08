Nominations open for the 13th annual Rising Stars Awards

Stay Work Play is now accepting nominations for its 13th annual Rising Stars Awards.

An initiative of Stay Work Play, in partnership with New Hampshire Public Radio, the Rising Stars Awards celebrate and recognize New Hampshire’s remarkable young people (40 and under) and the businesses that go the extra mile to recruit and retain them.

New to the awards this year are the Changemaker of the Year Award and Artist of the Year Award.

“The Artist of the Year Award honors a young person who, through their creative efforts, is making their community a more vibrant place,” said Stay Work Play Executive Director Will Stewart. “The Changemaker of the Year Award honors a young Granite Stater who, through their actions, has worked to make New Hampshire, or their corner of it, a better place.”

"Attracting and supporting young people in our state is vital,” said CEO and NHPR President Jim Schachter. “The Rising Stars not only acknowledge but encourage new ideas and new conservations in New Hampshire."

The five other Rising Stars Awards categories include:



College Student of the Year Award , which honors a college student currently enrolled at a New Hampshire institution of higher learning who is an academic rising star and is giving back to the community.

, which honors a remarkable high school student in New Hampshire, currently enrolled in grades 9-12. Young Person of the Year Award, which honors an outstanding individual working and living in New Hampshire, 40 years of age or younger, who is a rising star in their industry and giving back to their community.



To nominate an individual please visit, Rising Stars Awards. Nominations will be accepted until May 9, 2022.

Judging panels for each category, established by Stay Work Play, will select winners for six of the award categories. The Coolest Company for Young People will be determined via online voting.

Winners will be celebrated at the Rising Stars Awards celebratory event on Friday, September 9, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord.

The 2022 Rising Stars Awards is generously sponsored by Eversource with additional support from Northeast Delta Dental, and McLane Middleton.

About Stay Work Play: Stay Work Play is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is “to attract and retain more young people in New Hampshire.” Learn more at stayworkplay.org.

About New Hampshire Public Radio: NHPR is New Hampshire’s only statewide radio news service and is broadcast from 14 different sites. NHPR’s award-winning team delivers local news, programs, and podcasts including The Folk Show, Outside/In, and Civics 101. NHPR is the exclusive outlet for NPR News in the Granite State and broadcasts national weekly programs such as The Moth Radio Hour, Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! and This American Life. Learn more at NHPR.org.