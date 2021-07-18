-
Indoor hockey rinks in New Hampshire are being ordered to shut down for two weeks after being linked to a spate of COVID-19 outbreaks.Health officials say…
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Thursday that high school fall sports can begin practicing on Sept. 8.Competitions will…
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association says high school students should be allowed to play sports this fall, though the final decision is…
The Dartmouth College athletic department announced Wednesday it will eliminate five varsity sports.The decision comes less than 24 hours after the Ivy…
Some Granite Staters have gotten COVID-19 and recovered; we discuss how, even if you’re fortunate enough to survive the virus, it can still have long-term…
With an $82 bet on the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl, Chris Sununu, the state’s 82nd governor, helped launch sports wagering in New Hampshire…
State lawmakers approved sports gambling earlier this year, but left up to voters the ability to opt-in for having any retail gambling facilities in their…
Growing up, Kendall Coyne Schofield recalled how her dreams of playing hockey ended at college, or maybe the Winter Games — something the two-time U.S.…
The dream of waking "the sleeping giant." This audio postcard is part of Word of Mouth's series on the North Country. "Where Does the North Country Begin,…
Manchester will soon be home to the country’s first professional baseball field that’s gone organic. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats field at Northeast…