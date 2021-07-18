-
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, had its funding expire last month due to the partial government shutdown. But New Hampshire and…
A controversial bill to reform food stamp eligibility drew opposition earlier this year, in part, after revelations it was being pushed by an out-of-state…
Independent grocery stores around New Hampshire are launching a new incentive program to help food stamp recipients pay for local vegetables. Starting in…
For conservatives, the idea makes common sense: Require people who receive government assistance, such as food stamps, to hold a job or engage in…
A bill in the state Senate would tighten eligibility for SNAP benefits, commonly called food stamps. That bill was written, in part, by a conservative,…
A bill in the State Senate could sharply reduce the number of people eligible for SNAP benefits, commonly called food stamps.Senate Bill 7 would basically…
A house committee heard testimony Wednesday on a bill that would restrict where the state’s low-income residents can use EBT cards.The bill would ban…
8.07.14: The New Faces Of Hunger, Prohibition's Taste For Sugar, And The Unwritten Rules of BaseballDuring the Depression, the face of hunger was easy to spot: gaunt, worn, and hollow-eyed. Today’s malnourished are tougher to spot. We’ll get a close up…
Food stamp benefits to 54,000 New Hampshire households are being cut, as a temporary boost from the 2009 stimulus bill expires. During the recession, the…