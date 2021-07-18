September 11

-
While President Trump spoke in Shanksville, Pa., Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden bumped elbows with Vice President Pence in New York. Biden is traveling to Shanksville later in the day.
New Hampshire hikers have once again honored the lives lost in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.The 17th annual "Flags on the 48" memorial hike was held…
Local officials and first responders marked the 15th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks Friday morning at Symth Road Elementary School in…
On Sept. 11, 2001, The Exchange held a special call-in program in the afternoon. Laura Knoy hosted and was joined by Jon Greenberg. Former 2nd District…
From President’s Day to Veteran’s Day, federal holidays are often an excuse for a day off and mattress sales. On today’s show: the history guys tell us…
Hassan Proclaims Sept. 11 'Day Of Remembrance'Gov. Maggie Hassan has directed flags to fly at half-staff, proclaiming it as a Day of Remembrance in honor of those killed by terrorists on Sept. 11, 13…
Mere hours after the Boston Marathon bombings, the internet lit up with conspiracy theories…Infowars and Alex Jones weighed in…so did Glenn Beck, who said…
Tania Head was one of the most visible survivors of the Sept. 11 attacks. She'd been in the south tower of the World Trade Center, lost her fiance in the north tower, and devoted her life to getting recognition for survivors. Just one problem: Her entire story was fake.
If you ever want to know the state of the American politics and culture at any point in the past hundred years, look to Hollywood. Casablanca (1942)…
An overflow crowd turned out in Concord today to honor victims of this weeks terrorist attacks. As part of the Governor's Day of Prayer and Remembrance,…