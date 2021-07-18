-
A day after the secretary of state became the highest-ranking administration official to blame Russia for a vast hack of multiple U.S. agencies, the president suggested someone else may be to blame.
Portsmouth marks the 115th anniversary Saturday of its hosting of peace talks that ended the Russo-Japanese War.The 1905 armistice earned President…
Senator Jeanne Shaheen was in Concord today where she addressed Russian interference in U.S. elections. She spoke at a New Hampshire Business and Industry…
Shea-Porter: I See Trump Impeachment ComingCongresswoman Carol Shea-Porter, a four-term Democrat from Rochester, is calling for President Donald Trump to step down or face impeachment.This follows…
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen applauded actions taken by the Trump administration to expel Russian diplomats and close Russia's consulate in Seattle, stemming…
Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller's office says 13 Russians and three Russian entities took part in a broad information war against the United States.
Two Republican senators, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and John Barrasso of Wyoming, called off a planned trip to Russia last week after the Kremlin denied a…
Trump's former campaign chairman and a top aide are charged with money laundering; a former foreign policy aide has pleaded guilty to lying to FBI.
Paul Manafort, who was President Trump's campaign chairman, and a longtime deputy are named in a 12-count indictment. They pleaded not guilty. Manafort's attorney called the allegations "ridiculous."
Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, told lawmakers in a statement on Monday that he "did not collude... with any foreign…