A new report from New Hampshire Housing paints a bleak picture of the state’s rental market: Prices are high, inventory is low and competition is intense.…
About 6,000 people have sought help through New Hampshire’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. But about half of them are still waiting to find out if…
More businesses are tapping into the tiny house trend, letting customers try out the downsized lifestyle before diving in.A company started by Harvard…
We're looking into New Hampshire’s affordable housing problem: how it happened, what’s changing, and what the obstacles are to fixing it.GUESTSDean…
Renting property can be tricky business. Landlords hand their apartments and houses –at least for a time – over to virtual strangers. And tenants have no…