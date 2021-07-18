-
One of the wettest Julys on record has caused damages throughout western New Hampshire, especially Cheshire and Sullivan counties.
Farmers across New Hampshire are working to keep their crops alive after an unusually dry spring followed by three weeks of heavy rain.
October was New Hampshire's wettest month since April, but the state's drought is still extreme in and around Strafford County.All of the rest of the…
The Granite State is dangerously dry. New Hampshire has received about half of the normal rainfall this year; as the colder weather sets in, we talk to…
New Hampshire towns looking to improve their environmental infrastructure – think drinking, storm-water, and wastewater projects – can go to the State to…