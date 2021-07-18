-
We focus on pregnancy and giving birth during the coronavirus pandemic. Over the past year, some doctor's appointments have shifted to telehealth, loved…
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del miércoles 27 de enero. Escucha haciendo click en el audio o léelas en esta publicación. Una nota: Lo escrito es…
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del lunes 16 de noviembre. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
Many businesses across New Hampshire are closed right now because of the coronavirus pandemic.But some are busier than ever.Birthing centers are in that…
New Hampshire health officials decided to prioritize a specific demographic this year when allocating scarce federal funds toward the opioid epidemic:…
A recent anonymous $3 million donation to help pregnant women and their babies fight addiction highlights the challenges, and costs, of caring for this…
A multi-million dollar donation has been made to help pregnant women and babies in New Hampshire who are impacted by substance abuse.The gift was made…
Senate to Debate Bill on Accommodations For Pregnant Workers
Senators are poised to take up a bill that would require employers to provide certain accommodations for pregnant workers to help them stay on the…
This week officials at Memorial Hospital in North Conway announced they would establish a prenatal care program for opioid-dependent patients – mothers…
There’s plenty of evidence that drug use during pregnancy can harm the fetus, but should using illicit substances while pregnant be a criminal offense? On…