-
Two environmental groups plan to sue the owners of a coal-fired power plant outside Concord – Merrimack Station, the largest of its kind left in New…
-
A pre-planned outage at Berlin's wood-burning power plant ends Saturday night.The 75-megawatt Burgess Biomass Plant has been down for routine maintenance…
-
New England has gotten federal approval for a first-in-the-nation type of power supply auction. It'll let new renewable energy projects take over for old…
-
The nonprofit that runs New England's electric grid says it will need more fuel and flexibility in the coming years to keep the lights on without prices…
-
The Environmental Protection Agency has released its 2010 data of the biggest greenhouse gas emitters in the state.Power plants are at the top of the…