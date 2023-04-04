NHPR Presents: Real Talk, A Community Conversation on the Culture of Policing

In the aftermath of the police killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, the New Hampshire Center for Justice and Equity hosted a community conversation focused on preventing similar incidents from happening in New Hampshire.

Anthony Poore, president of the New Hampshire Center for Justice and Equity, said the event had multiple objectives. It was meant as a space “to gather, discuss, and understand ‘how’ and ‘why’ incidents like this continue to happen across the United States," Poore said, as well as to focus on how to prevent similar incidents from happening in New Hampshire. It was also meant as a space to "aid in New Hampshire’s communities of color’s collective healing," he said.

The conversation took place March 6 at the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law’s Warren B. Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership & Public Service in Concord. It was produced in association with NHPR and New Hampshire PBS.

NHPR rebroadcast the conversation on March 31 and April 1. You can listen to a recording of the event using the player above.

Moderators:

Tanisha Johnson, Co-founder of Black Lives Matter Seacoast

Jasmine Torres, New Hampshire PBS

Panelists:

Eddie Edwards, New Hampshire Assistant Commissioner of Public Safety

Quovella Maeweather, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE)

John Scippa, Director of New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council

Ronelle Tshiela, Co-founder of Black Lives Matter Manchester