© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent journalism for all of NH. Join the Leadership Circle today.

Monadnock Gun Club loses legal appeal after building range on neighbor’s property

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published October 25, 2024 at 3:33 PM EDT
Lawyers on the steps of the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
Todd Bookman/NHPR

A gun club in Peterborough that constructed a new shooting range without obtaining permits — and encroached on land owned by a neighbor — has lost its latest legal fight.

A unanimous New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the town of Peterborough enforced zoning laws that are in compliance with state law when it issued a cease and desist order against the Monadnock Rod and Gun Club, and then rejected the group’s request for a zoning exemption.

“This case involves the Town’s authority to enforce its land use regulations with respect to a shooting range,” Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald wrote in an eight page opinion. The court also rejected the club’s claims that its Second Amendment rights were being infringed.

For decades, the gun club used a shooting range with a west-east orientation. Then, in 2015, the club cleared land and filled in wetlands without obtaining a permit, and began to construct a range with a north-south orientation. Aerial photographs confirmed that the new range stretched onto a neighbor’s property without their consent. Those neighbors found bullets on their land, and were ultimately awarded a nearly $650,000 settlement.

In 2019, Peterborough amended its zoning ordinances to require all new shooting ranges be indoors and enclosed. Monadnock Rod and Gun Club was subsequently denied a variance from the Peterborough zoning board, and later filed an appeal, but a superior court judge rejected the gun club’s case.

In a last ditch appeal to the New Hampshire Supreme Court, the gun club argued that Peterborough's policies were infringing on protected Second Amendment rights, but the court also rejected that claim because it didn’t raise those concerns during lower court hearings.

A lawyer for the club didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Tags
NH News New England News CollaborativePeterboroughGun Ranges
Todd Bookman
Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University. He can be reached at tbookman@nhpr.org.
See stories by Todd Bookman
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.