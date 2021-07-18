-
Porstmouth International Airport at Pease was briefly evacuated Monday morning following a bomb threat.The threat, which was sent through a fax machine,…
-
The Silent Spring Institute will study how PFAS chemicals affected the health of children in Portsmouth and on Cape Cod.The National Institutes of Health…
-
For the first time since the 1990s, Portsmouth International Airport at Pease will be served by two commuter airlines.Denver-based Frontier Airlines…
-
The federal defense spending authorization bill President Trump signed Monday includes added funding for a national health study on PFAS chemicals – and…
-
Senator Jeanne Shaheen has announced that the Pease site will be the model test site for a national study examining the health effects of PFAS…
-
Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen is pushing for a national health study on the health effects of perfluorochemicals – the same chemicals that…
-
About 30 airmen from the New Hampshire Air National Guard are schedule to be deployed to the Middle East next month.The airmen will provide security for…
-
Families On Edge Over Water Contamination At Former Pease Air BaseMore than 1,500 people who live and work around a redeveloped air base in New Hampshire have learned their blood contains elevated levels of a chemical…
-
A public meeting is scheduled on the blood test results from people who were exposed to dangerous chemicals at the former Pease Air Force Base.The…
-
The New Hampshire Air National Guard is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for a hangar to accommodate new aerial refueling tankers.The event marking the…