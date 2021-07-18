-
The city of Manchester has paid $89,000 to settle a lawsuit over the city’s panhandling policies.In 2015 Theresa Petrello was homeless and panhandled in…
The New Hampshire District Court has struck down Manchester's anti-panhandling ordinance, concluding the law violated the First Amendment. Under the…
In Manchester, recently installed signs discourage giving money to people on the streets, warning that cash could be used to buy drugs. Other communities…
The city of Manchester has begun putting up signs designed to discourage people from giving money to panhandlers.One sign put up within the past week near…
The chief of police of New Hampshire’s largest city is urging people not to give money to panhandlers.Manchester Police Chief Nick Willard wrote an open…
The New Hampshire American Civil Liberties Union and New Hampshire Legal Assistance are suing the city of Manchester and a police officer for allegedly…
Officials in Nashua will consider an ordinance this week that aims to curb panhandling in the city.The Telegraph of Nashua reports the proposal would bar…
Officials in Hudson have agreed to suspend their efforts to crackdown on panhandlers while a federal lawsuit is pending.The New Hampshire Civil Liberties…
The New Hampshire Civil Liberties is suing the town of Hudson, claiming local police have been suppressing the free speech rights of panhandlers.Staff…
City Councilors in Concord are considering more restrictive laws about panhandling. Local police are seeing an increased amount of people asking for money…