On a party line vote, Senate Democrats passed a paid family medical leave bill Thursday despite a near certain veto by Gov. Chris Sununu.The measure,…
Democrats and Republicans appear to be at a stalemate over two competing paid family medical leave bills. A Senate committee heard hours of testimony on…
Democrats are criticizing Governor Chris Sununu's veto of a paid family and medical leave bill.The bill would have offered up to 12 weeks of family and…
Governor Chris Sununu has vetoed the paid family leave bill backed by Democrats, as expected.Sununu said the bill amounted to an income tax.The bill calls…
Democrats on Monday called for Governor Chris Sununu to reconsider plans to veto a paid family and medical leave proposal. State Senator Martha Fuller…
A paid family medical leave program cleared the New Hampshire House on Wednesday, setting up a possible veto from Gov. Chris Sununu.Senate Bill 1, a top…
Sununu Predicts He Will Veto Democrats' 'Really Dumb Ideas'Back in January, when he was inaugurated, Governor Sununu urged all in Concord to embrace "a spirit of cooperation."(Click here for NHPR's coverage and…
Democrats in the New Hampshire Senate passed one of their key priorities on Thursday, as a paid family medical leave insurance program cleared the chamber…
Democrats began their legislative push for a state-wide paid family leave program on Tuesday, calling the proposal a workforce development tool that will…
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced a joint plan Wednesday to bring voluntary paid family and medical leave to the two…