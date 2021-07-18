-
Utility crews continue to restore power to nearly 4,000 customers this morning after high winds caused significant outages across New Hampshire on…
Nearly 20,000 people in New Hampshire were still without power due to high winds early Tuesday evening.Most of the outages are with Eversource in…
Strong Winds Result in Thousands of Outages in N.H.Strong winds have resulted in thousands of power outages across New Hampshire on Saturday.The National Weather Service has a wind advisory in effect until…
New Hampshire electric utilties are dealing with more than 20,000 power outages as the winter storm winds down today.N.H. Electric Cooperative reported…
High wind gusts and icing on wires across the state contributed to more than 12,000 electric customers losing power by late Monday afternoon. New…
FEMA Inspects Storm Damage in Bartlett and Across N.H.Officials from the state and Federal Emergency Management Agency were touring the state today checking the extent of damage from last week’s storm.NHPR’s…
In addition to the high winds and heavy rain of last week's storm, several other factors contributed to the fourth largest power outage in state history…
Damage estimates from last week’s severe storm continue to rise and appear likely to qualify for a presidential major disaster declaration.Perry Plummer,…