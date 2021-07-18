Only in NH

-
In July of 2019, Marissa Balonon-Rosen was at a crossroads in her life. She’d just graduated from law school on her way toward fulfilling her dream of…
Word of Mouth explores New Hampshire through deep-dive series reported around a central theme.Our next theme: the North Country, or the Great North Woods.…
Every town seems to have one. A obelisk. A cannon. A guy on a horse. But one New Hampshire town has something a little different.Producer Asher Brown…
In June 1981, a bodybuilder, a stockbroker, and 10 other men entered the woods of New Hampshire to settle an argument. They called it "The First Annual…
New Hampshire’s minimum wage is the lowest in New England. It's the same as the federal rate: $7.25 an hour. Meanwhile, Maine sets its minimum wage at…
Help us decide what story to explore next in our "Only in New Hampshire" series. We're looking for your questions about prisons in New Hampshire.…
Help us decide what story to tackle next in our "Only in New Hampshire" series. We're looking for your questions about wages. Wondering why our minimum…
What does that list of state abbreviations on your beer bottle mean? And why didn't New Hampshire make the cut?On today's show, we dig into the…
A few weeks ago, at the end of a Word of Mouth interview with English teacher and fitness instructor Courtney Marshall, we asked her: Did she have a…
As part of our "Only in New Hampshire" series, we've compiled some of the best stories about our state. The competition is on to find the thing that most…