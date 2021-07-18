-
Elle Purrier St. Pierre, a University of New Hampshire graduate and Vermont native will race again after her Olympic debut.
Climate change drives an uptick in severe weather in New Hampshire, from droughts to flooding. Diver Jessica Paratto wins an Olympic silver medal. We wrap up the latest stories of the week from the Granite State.
Jessica Parratto was born and raised in Dover. Now she's competing as a synchronized diver at the Tokyo Olympics.
From Dover, New Hampshire to Rochester, Massachusetts, meet the Olympians from New England who are representing the United States at the games in Tokyo.
