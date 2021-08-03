© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!
NH News

UNH Alumna Elle Purrier St. Pierre Qualifies for Olympic Track Semifinals

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Julia Furukawa
Published August 3, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT

University of New Hampshire track star Elle Purrier St. Pierre qualified to race in the Olympic semifinals last weekend.

The Vermont-born runner finished third in her heat of the women's 15-hundred meter race with a time of just over 4 minutes and five seconds, just two-tenths of a second behind runner Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands.

The race marked Purrier St. Pierre's Olympic debut. She will race again at 6 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Stay In The Know: Sign up for NHPR's Rundown newsletter.

Tags

NH Newsolympics
Julia Furukawa
Julia Furukawa joined the NHPR team in 2021 as a fellow producing All Things Considered after working as a reporter and editor for The Paris News in Texas and a freelancer for KNKX Public Radio in Seattle.
See stories by Julia Furukawa
Related Content