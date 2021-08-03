UNH Alumna Elle Purrier St. Pierre Qualifies for Olympic Track Semifinals
University of New Hampshire track star Elle Purrier St. Pierre qualified to race in the Olympic semifinals last weekend.
The Vermont-born runner finished third in her heat of the women's 15-hundred meter race with a time of just over 4 minutes and five seconds, just two-tenths of a second behind runner Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands.
The race marked Purrier St. Pierre's Olympic debut. She will race again at 6 a.m. ET on Wednesday.