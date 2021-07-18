NH Electric Cooperative

-
The Co-op wants to provide access to high-speed internet service for the 85,000 homes and businesses it serves across New Hampshire
-
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del miércoles 2 de diciembre. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es…
-
Earlier this summer, the state of New Hampshire allocated about $14 million dollars in federal CARES Act funding to projects that would provide high speed…
-
Update, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday: Utilities repaired all major outages overnight, leaving only about 150 across the state Tuesday morning. There are no weather…
-
New Hampshire's electric and natural gas utilities are proposing an increase to their energy efficiency savings goals for the next three years, in a plan…
-
The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative will propose amendments to the organization’s bylaws that would enable the organization to pursue broadband…
-
Members of the New Hampshire Electric Co-op will finish voting Tuesday on whether to add broadband service to their utility’s mission.The push to bring…
-
A strike at the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative is over after members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers voted to ratify a new…
-
Union workers are on strike at the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative as of Monday.The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers represents about 85…
-
Update -- Tuesday, May 1: Co-op spokesman Seth Wheeler says the company and union agreed late Monday to extend negotiations by 24 hours, through Tuesday…