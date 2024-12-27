© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for another great year!

New Hampshire’s labor market enters 2025 on strong footing

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published December 27, 2024 at 2:31 PM EST
A job fair sign on a curb with a basketball hoop in the background.
Ali Oshinskie
/
NHPR

It’s a good time to be a worker in New Hampshire, and 2025 could bring more of the same.

The state’s unemployment rate stands at 2.5% as the calendar turns, just a tick under the 2.6% rate recorded in January 2024, a sign of a healthy labor market in which just about everyone who wants a job can find one.

That continued demand for workers is fueling relatively strong wage growth, year-over-year, of nearly 5%, which is outpacing inflation and driving consumer spending.

“As long as consumers are spending, as long as layoffs aren’t high and aren’t rising, then the economy is on a pretty good footing,” says Brian Gottlob, director of the economic and labor market information bureau at New Hampshire Employment Security. “It’s very difficult to have a recession in that scenario.”

Gottlob said the largest variable that continues to hold back the state’s economy is the housing crunch.

“It makes it more difficult for us to grow our labor force, which we often do by people moving here from other places,” he said.

For industries including hospitality, manufacturing and healthcare — specifically nursing —finding workers has been a continuous challenge since the pandemic, when large numbers of workers retired early or looked for work in other professions. Those industries continue to struggle to find enough people to fill open positions.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show there are still nearly 10,000 fewer employed residents in the state now than there were shortly before the pandemic, a sign that demand for workers is likely to persist in the year ahead.

Sign up & receive top NH news stories delivered to you, 3X a week.

* indicates required
Tags
NH News New England News CollaborativeNH EconomyLabor Force
Todd Bookman
Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University. He can be reached at tbookman@nhpr.org.
See stories by Todd Bookman
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.