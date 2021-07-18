-
An effort aimed at supporting Manchester’s most vulnerable kids is set to expand this year thanks to a $175,000 grant from the New Hampshire Charitable…
-
A year-old journalism nonprofit has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the NH Charitable Foundation. Former Union Leader reporter, Nancy West, has been…
-
Sound In FocusWe have a listening problem. One music teacher is out to conquer it.Mike Alberici is a music teacher at Maple Street School in Hopkinton, who was awarded…
-
The Hand-in-Hand program of New Hampshire Catholic Charities connects youth volunteers in the North Country with elderly, low-income and disabled…
-
Tuesday, the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation celebrates its 50th year in operation. NHCF has staff in each region of the state, and raises funds from…