-
One week after its launch, about 2,100 households have applied to the New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program.The $200 million program covers…
-
New Hampshire is opening up its next round of assistance for rent, and utilities (including internet) at noon on Monday, March 15. We’re answering some…
-
A few weeks ago, Liza Widdop and her kids visited Concord. Arriving from out of state, they walked around the neighborhoods, trying to find their next…
-
A new report finds that with shifting New Hampshire demographics, household incomes and lifestyles, our housing stock soon won’t fit us anymore. And it…
-
Only 161 homes fell into foreclosure in November, the lowest single monthly total since 2007.New data from the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority…
-
New Hampshire remains on track to have the fewest number of home foreclosures in six years.In October, 239 homes fell into foreclosure. That’s a slight…
-
Modest improvement: that’s how a new report from the New Hampshire Housing Financing Authority sums up 2012. Two hundred and ninety-seven homes fell into…
-
New Hampshire foreclosure numbers from July are up from the previous year. New Hampshire had 269 foreclosures in July. That’s up 13 percent from July of…
-
The New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority has released its annual ‘Residential Rental Cost Survey.’ The survey shows increased rental costs coupled with…
-
New data from the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority suggests the state’s housing market continues to show signs of a slow recovery.The number of New…