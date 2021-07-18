-
As New England College and New Hampshire Institute of Art finalize their merger, the schools say they plan to sell off a number of NHIA's properties.The…
New England College celebrated its largest graduating class at the school’s 77th commencement on Saturday. 950 undergraduate, graduate and online students…
Esports, or organized video game competitions, are growing in popularity at colleges and universities across the country. Two schools in New Hampshire…
Many New Hampshire colleges have been struggling with declining applicant and enrollment numbers for years. But a few campuses are growing.Southern New…
And just like that, it was primary season again in New Hampshire on Tuesday. But does it really ever end? Two past (and potentially present) presidential…
At NEC Commencement, Governor Encourages Grads To Stay In The StateCommencement season continues in New Hampshire. On Saturday, New England College awarded 539 degrees on the Simon Green in Henniker.Speaking at the…
At campaign stops in Henniker and Hooksett on Wednesday, Texas Senator Ted Cruz riffed heavily on his ideas for reforming Washington, directing plenty of…
From now on, any community college student in the nation will automatically be accepted to New England College in Henniker. The private, 4-year college…
As college costs rise around the country, some small private colleges are finding a new way to attract students—by offering financial incentives. Some are…