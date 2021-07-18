-
The U.S. Postal Service has installed a sign adding context to a controversial mural at the Durham Post Office.A section of the mural titled "Cruel…
-
The New Hampshire House of Representatives voted down a bill Tuesday that would have replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.The language from…
-
Some lawmakers in New Hampshire want the state to celebrate Indigenous People's Day, instead of Columbus Day, next year.The bill was introduced by…
-
In Australia, there is a small marsupial called the antechinus. It looks a lot like an ordinary mouse, but has an extraordinary life-cycle. Today, we…
-
Poverty, suicide, and alcohol and drug abuse are disproportionately high among the two million Native Americans in the U.S. -- and at crisis levels on…
-
In 2014, Southeast Asian was the new "it" cuisine. Then it was southern Mediterranean, then Peruvian... Now simple, "back to the land" cooking is…
-
Bach, Beethoven, and Haydn are familiar names, but what about Caccini, Strozzi, and Maconchy? Today, we hear sounds and stories from the forgotten female…
-
Cher, Chuck Norris, and Angelina Jolie all claim to be part Cherokee. Today, we’re asking why so many Americans believe they descend from the Cherokee…
-
The Dartmouth employee at the center of a controversial appointment at the school’s Native American Program will no longer serve as its director. The…
-
The Mount Kearsarge Indian Museum is dedicated to sharing Native American history and culture, past and present, with all who come through its doors. In…