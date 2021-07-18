-
Our Sky Crew returns for a send-off for Laura Knoy’s last show as Exchange host. The Sky Crew will be at their telescopes in the wee hours prior to the…
The Challenger disaster occurred 35 years ago, and while we mourn the entire crew, in New Hampshire the anniversary is especially poignant as we mourn the…
The SpaceX Dragon crew with NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley successfully launched Saturday on a journey to the International Space…
The University of New Hampshire has won a $6-million-dollar federal contract to build a space weather sensor for a satellite that will orbit the Sun.The…
NASA is looking to hire astronauts for the Artemis program, the mission to land the first woman and next man on the moon by 2024.The space agency expects…
In what NASA is calling "HERstory" in space, Christina Koch and Jessica Meir stepped outside the International Space Station on Friday to replace a bad battery charger.
A new exhibit is set to open at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing. It opens…
A group of Dartmouth engineering students recently won a challenge from NASA to design a greenhouse for Mars. The challenge was laid out by NASA: Create a…
Sky Crew: The Universe ExpandsSpace scientists are still celebrating the first picture ever of a black hole. The image was taken by ten telescopes on four continents working in concert…
The Sky Crew is back to kick off 2019 with news of the New Horizons spacecraft and its encounter with the distant object dubbed "Ultima Thule." We get the…