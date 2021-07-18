Music Interviews

-
The Boston Globe describes Marissa Nadler's voice as “an intoxicating soprano drenched in gauzy reverb that hits bell-clear heights, lingers, and tapers…
Four days before she died, on September 30, 1970, Janis Joplin was interviewed about rejection by Howard Smith. Blank on Blank remixed and animated the…
Inspired by the Modern Love section of the Sunday New York Times, each song on David Lockwood's new album is based on a deeply personal essay about love…
Debo Band Comes To New HampshireOne of NPR’s Fifty Favorite Albums of 2012 was the self-titled debut album from Debo Band. The eleven member band, based in Boston, blends 1960’s…
Moving back in time for a moment to 1976 when The Band released The Last Waltz, Martin Scorcese’s film of that final show at the Winterland Ballroom in…
You may know the band cloud cult from an animated commercial that aired during the Super Bowl a few years ago. In exchange for the work, e-Surance helped…
What song did you discover through your parents when you were growing up? For Broadway's Porgy and Bess star, a music box changed her world.