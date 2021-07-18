-
Testimony from Special Counsel Robert Mueller in front of Congress on Wednesday elicited strong reactions across the aisle this week.New Hampshire…
The U.S. House of Representatives is debating a civil contempt resolution against Attorney General William Barr and former White House Counsel Don…
After lengthy debate, the House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to hold William Barr in contempt of Congress over contents of the Mueller report. The issue now goes to the full House.
Attorney General William Barr is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday and Thursday to answer questions about special counsel…
We find out how Granite Staters are reacting to the release of the Mueller report, and how it is playing out on the campaign trail with 2020 candidates.…
Attorney General William Barr has released special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Democrats have pushed for Congress to get an unredacted version.
Attorney General William Barr is scheduled to release FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election at a news…
A Conversation with Tamara Keith, NPR White House CorrespondentTamara Keith, NPR's White House Correspondent and co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast, joins us to talk about the 2020 Presidential Campaign, covering the…
Democrats had asked for a copy of the full report by next week, but William Barr says it will take a bit longer. Barr also said he would testify before congressional committees in early May.