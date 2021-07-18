-
Thousands of motorcyclists rode to Randolph on Saturday to honor the seven bikers killed in a June crash there. NHPR’s Sarah Gibson talked to some of…
-
Police in a New Hampshire city are making efforts to address loud motorcycles in Portsmouth.Police Chief Robert Merner says he is aware of a proposed…
-
Take a look at the covers of the dozens and dozens of motorcycle magazines out there - from Cycle World to Dirt Rider – and you’ll see…well,…
-
Republican Scott Walker is traveling through New Hampshire by motorcycle. As it turns out, touring the state in an unusual way can lead a candidate in…
-
These days many stoplights will start changing to green when the intersection detects a car or truck. But some of these intersections don't detect…
-
Walk along any street near downtown Portsmouth and you’ll likely hear the buzz of a moped motor. Recently, these small motorbikes have been whizzing along…
-
When Walt Siegl was growing up in Austria, utilitarian motorcycles were a common fixture on the roads. These workaday machines moved passengers from town…
-
Senators from New Hampshire, Wisconsin and West Virginia have introduced legislation to end federal funding for motorcycle-only checkpoints.The bill…
-
This story was originally published on StateImpact New Hampshire in July, 2012. StateImpact New Hampshire is now an archive. New content will be available…
-
Once upon a time, Laconia Bike Week was a rowdy affair with a lot of drinking and wild behavior. As a Laconia Police Sergeant Mike Finogle explains, the…