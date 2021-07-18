-
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services says a mosquito batch in Bow has tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus, the first time…
The state has confirmed a second case of the Jamestown Canyon Virus this year.An adult resident of Bow tested positive for the virus. The person has a…
New Hampshire is reporting its first case of mosquito-borne illness for 2020. A Loudon resident was hospitalized and is now recovering from Jamestown…
Another case of a mosquito-borne illness called Jamestown Canyon Virus has been identified in New Hampshire. The diagnosis, which was made in the Lakes…
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has identified the first batches of mosquitoes to test tpositive this year for Eastern Equine…
New Hampshire's Department of Health and Human Services says an adult from Kingston has tested positive for mosquito- and tick-borne viruses.The…
State health officials have identified a batch of mosquitoes in Manchester with the virus Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).This is the third detection of…
State health officials in Manchester have found the summer's first batch of mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus.Last year, nine batches of mosquitoes and…
New research shows that illnesses carried by ticks and mosquitos are on the rise. We talk about why these creatures are carrying more disease, and what…
On Thursday, June 7th, we will take a look at the rise in insect-borne illnesses, and how environmental and human factors are influencing insect…