© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TRIPLE the impact of your sustaining gift today! Become a sustaining member or increase your current sustaining gift and it will be matched $2:$1 for a FULL YEAR!

NH confirms second case of mosquito-borne illness EEE

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Paul Cuno-Booth
Published September 16, 2024 at 4:09 PM EDT
Mosquito bite.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
New Hampshire officials are urging people to take precautions against mosquito bites, after at least two people contracted eastern equine encephalitis this summer.

A second case of the mosquito-borne illness eastern equine encephalitis has been confirmed in New Hampshire, according to state health officials.

The infection was in an adult from Kensington who began experiencing symptoms on Aug. 8. The person was hospitalized and is now recovering at a rehabilitation facility, according to a spokesperson for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

Eastern equine encephalitis – also known as EEE or “Triple-E” – is a rare but potentially life-threatening disease that affects the central nervous system. The CDC says about one in three people who develop serious symptoms die from it.

Last month, health officials announced that a Hampstead resident had died from EEE. It was the state’s first known infection since 2014.

New Hampshire health officials say there’s an elevated risk of EEE across the state this year. They’re encouraging people to take steps to prevent mosquito bites, including using insect repellent, wearing pants and long sleeves outdoors, and staying away from boggy areas where mosquitoes are more likely to congregate.

Officials in Kensington had several locations in town sprayed for mosquitos last week and will continue doing so until the first frost of the season, according to a notice posted on the town website.

Family members of a 54-year-old Kensington man, Joe Casey, told Boston’s WBZ-TV in early September that he was in the hospital with EEE and two other mosquito-borne diseases. The state health department doesn’t report EEE infections until they’ve been confirmed by additional testing, which can sometimes take weeks after a preliminary test in a hospital.

Top stories of the day, 3X a week - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
Health mosquito-borne illnesskensingtonEastern equine encephalitis
Paul Cuno-Booth
Paul Cuno-Booth covers health and equity for NHPR. He previously worked as a reporter and editor for The Keene Sentinel, where he wrote about police accountability, local government and a range of other topics. He can be reached at pcuno-booth@nhpr.org.
See stories by Paul Cuno-Booth
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.