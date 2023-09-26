Tick and mosquito-borne viruses reported by NH health officials

New Hampshire health officials are reporting this year’s first case of mosquito-borne Jamestown Canyon Virus, and two other cases of a virus transmitted by the bite of an infected tick.

The mosquito-borne illness was detected in an adult from Hillsborough County.

Mosquitos can stick around until the first hard frost. Health officials are reminding people to take precautions, like wearing long sleeves, using insect repellent, and eliminating standing water.

New Hampshire has also detected two recent cases of Powassan Virus. The disease is transmitted by ticks, which can remain active as long as temperatures are above freezing and there’s no snow cover.

Both illnesses can cause fever, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue. They sometimes progress to more serious central nervous system diseases.

Health officials note there are no vaccines or anti-virus medications to treat either virus infection.