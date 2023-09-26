© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join as a sustainer and help unlock $10k. Just 67 sustainers to go!

Tick and mosquito-borne viruses reported by NH health officials

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published September 26, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT
photo of a black-legged tick
CDC
/
CDC.gov
NH health officials announced two cases of the Powassan virus, which is transmitted by the bite of an infected tick. Learn more about this virus at: CDC.gov/powassan

New Hampshire health officials are reporting this year’s first case of mosquito-borne Jamestown Canyon Virus, and two other cases of a virus transmitted by the bite of an infected tick.

The mosquito-borne illness was detected in an adult from Hillsborough County.

Mosquitos can stick around until the first hard frost. Health officials are reminding people to take precautions, like wearing long sleeves, using insect repellent, and eliminating standing water.

New Hampshire has also detected two recent cases of Powassan Virus. The disease is transmitted by ticks, which can remain active as long as temperatures are above freezing and there’s no snow cover.

Both illnesses can cause fever, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue. They sometimes progress to more serious central nervous system diseases.

Health officials note there are no vaccines or anti-virus medications to treat either virus infection.

Subscribe to The Rundown newsletter

* indicates required

Tags
NH News mosquito-borne illnessticks
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.