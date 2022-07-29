© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

N.H. sees its first mosquito batch of West Nile Virus this season

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published July 29, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT
The first positive test was identified in a mosquito batch in Manchester.

New Hampshire health officials have identified the first batch of mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile Virus this year.

The mosquitoes were collected in Manchester as part of a surveillance program.

The virus was first detected in New Hampshire more than 20 years ago.

Symptoms in humans include fever, aches, and fatigue. While many people do not develop symptoms, in rare cases, the virus can lead to more severe outcomes like meningitis, according to health officials.

Dumping out water in items like old tires or recycling bins can help eliminate mosquito breeding grounds near where people live.

