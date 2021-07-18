-
Hundreds of business are in D.C. opposing tariffs this week, so how will trade discussions with China and Mexico, among other places, impact New…
-
Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie of New Hampshire is traveling this week to the U.S.-Mexico border to evaluate efforts underway to combat the trafficking of…
-
In 2014, Southeast Asian was the new "it" cuisine. Then it was southern Mediterranean, then Peruvian... Now simple, "back to the land" cooking is…
-
At 5,525 miles, the US and Canadian border is the longest and friendliest in the world, but the long relationship between the two nations is not without…
-
President Bill Clinton signed the North American Free Trade Agreement in December 1993, eliminating all tariffs and trade restrictions among the U.S.,…
-
Culiacán, the capital of Sinaloa is home to one of Mexico’s most powerful drug cartels and the heart of darkness in the nation’s drug war. El Velador, The…
-
Drug cartel violence, riots and fires have killed more than 400 inmates in Mexican and Central American prisons recently. The deaths underscore the problems of corruption, overcrowding, prison gangs and crumbling infrastructure that prisons face throughout the region.
-
Prison Break Epitomizes Mexican Drug War WoesOfficials in Mexico are offering a reward of nearly $1 million for the capture of 30 inmates who broke out of a prison in the northern state of Nuevo Leon on Sunday. The governor says the inmates staged a riot to create a diversion for their escape. Forty-four inmates died in the violence.