-
When Janet Buxton, her parents and her 11 siblings moved into a Kensington farmhouse in 1954, the sugar maple out front was already massive.Sixty-seven…
-
A Bittersweet Weekend For New Hampshire's Maple Sugar ShacksThis weekend is usually a time when New Hampshire sugar houses are open to the public for events and tastings. But this year, the 25th Annual Maple…
-
We talk with maple sugarers about the lure and mythology of "winter's sweet farewell." Maple sugar season traditionally begins on Town Meeting Day in…
-
Today marks the beginning of March. So NH Magazine's managing editor Erica Thoits joined Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley to talk about what's going on in…
-
Climate change is leaving a mark on one of New Hampshire's springtime rituals: maple sugaring.Scientists and farmers dug into the latest research over…
-
In Morning Edition’s new weekly series, Radio Field Trips, we’re traveling across the state to bring listeners stories of New Hampshire life and…
-
Governor Chris Sununu performed what is a ritual for New Hampshire governors: a tree tapping ceremony marking the official kick off of maple sugar season.…
-
It’s a brisk March morning at Stonewall Farm in Keene, New Hampshire.More than a hundred people from across New England and dozens of draft horses gather…
-
Looking for something Grade A to do this weekend? After an especially long winter, New Hampshire residents can finally taste the sweet stuff that's become…
-
Dozens of sugar shacks across New Hampshire are opening up to visitors for Maple Weekend. A typical operation is Courser Farm’s Sugar King’s shack in…