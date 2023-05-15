Manchester Police seek public’s help after weekend shooting that left four injured

Manchester police are requesting the public’s assistance as they continue to investigate a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Elmwoods Garden neighborhood.

According to authorities, two men approached a reported graduation party before opening fire. Two men and two women, all in their 20s, were shot. The victims were transported to local hospitals, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the two alleged gunmen partially shielded their faces with hoods, and then fled in a white SUV.

On Monday, the Manchester Police department issued a statement requesting the public’s assistance as they continue to search for the suspects.

“Manchester Police are asking anyone who may have seen something to come forward,” the department said. “Detectives also ask that residents in the Elmwood Gardens neighborhood, including areas of W. Baker, S. Elm, O’Malley, Ahern, Trahan, and W. Mitchell, check their doorbell cameras or other surveillance cameras for anything that could be helpful to this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-668-8711, or submit an anonymous tip at 603-624-4040.