© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the local journalism you rely on by becoming a sustaining member today!
NH News

Manchester Police seek public’s help after weekend shooting that left four injured

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published May 15, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT
Manchester Police sign - NHPR photo
Gaby Lozada
/
NHPR
Manchester Police Departmnet, Valley Street in Manchester, NH.

Manchester police are requesting the public’s assistance as they continue to investigate a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Elmwoods Garden neighborhood.

According to authorities, two men approached a reported graduation party before opening fire. Two men and two women, all in their 20s, were shot. The victims were transported to local hospitals, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the two alleged gunmen partially shielded their faces with hoods, and then fled in a white SUV.

On Monday, the Manchester Police department issued a statement requesting the public’s assistance as they continue to search for the suspects.

“Manchester Police are asking anyone who may have seen something to come forward,” the department said. “Detectives also ask that residents in the Elmwood Gardens neighborhood, including areas of W. Baker, S. Elm, O’Malley, Ahern, Trahan, and W. Mitchell, check their doorbell cameras or other surveillance cameras for anything that could be helpful to this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-668-8711, or submit an anonymous tip at 603-624-4040.

Subscribe to The Rundown newsletter

* indicates required

Tags
NH News Manchestergun violenceManchester Police
Todd Bookman
Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University.
See stories by Todd Bookman

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.