Lobstering

-
Whale-watching is a popular activity off New Hampshire's coast, but what do we really know about these huge marine mammals? We hear from a paleobiologist…
-
Off the coast of New Hampshire are the iconic Isles of Shoals.Somewhere around the middle of those isles is a dotted line -- the state border between New…
-
New restrictions are coming to southern New England's lobster fishery in an attempt to save the area's population of the crustaceans.The population of…
-
A Bedford, N.H., man charged with possessing 49 stolen lobster traps, including some owned by a fisherman who died last summer, has pleaded guilty to…