-
Hoy, jueves 1 de octubre, te compartimos un breve resumen de las noticias más importantes del estado y luego, una conversación que María Aguirre, nuestra…
-
Childhood health advocates in Nashua pushed for a greater focus on lead poisoning at a virtual conference Wednesday.The state is now requiring universal…
-
A new state law took effect Monday that aims to protect more New Hampshire children from lead poisoning.Part of the legislation that passed last year has…
-
New Hampshire schools have until next summer to get in compliance with the state’s new lead testing law. But advocates hope schools won’t wait to begin…
-
Governor Chris Sununu signed into law Thursday morning new protections against childhood lead exposure.At a signing ceremony in Claremont, the Governor…
-
The New Hampshire Senate on Thursday passed a bill designed to strengthen rules to prevent childhood lead poisoning. The bill mandates lead testing for…
-
A bill that would strengthen rules to prevent childhood lead poisoning is one step closer to the governor’s desk.The New Hampshire House passed the…
-
After starting a first-of-its-kind lead-testing program in its schools, Claremont may soon allow parents to opt-out of the requirements. The city launched…
-
Proposed Senate Bill 247 aims to prevent lead poisoning in children by strengthening lead testing requirements for children, and placing stricter…
-
The Environmental Protection Agency is accusing one of New Hampshire’s most prominent real estate developers of breaking two federal lead paint laws. It’s…