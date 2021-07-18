-
Another phase of the expansion of Interstate 93 begins today. Conrad Skov, contract administrator with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation,…
-
The costs are in for repairing the sinkhole that opened up last month on northbound Interstate 93 in Concord.The Concord Monitor reports the state’s cost…
-
The southern tier of the state is getting its first dusting of snow of the winter season this morning. As it does, the first question on the minds of many…
-
Visitors coming to New Hampshire this Fourth of July weekend via interstate 93 likely noticed the redevelopment of the new rest-stop facilities in…
-
On a newly built bridge near interstate 93, Governor Maggie Hassan signed into law the first increase in the state’s gas tax in more than two decades.It…
-
Two people are dead after their plane crashed alongside Interstate 93 in Hooksett.NHPR’s Sam Evans-Brown was on the scene earlier today. He tells All…
-
The state commissioner of transportation warns that if the federal government moves ahead with a plan to cut $40 million of New Hampshire’s yearly highway…