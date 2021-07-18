-
New Hampshire schools can continue offering meals to all young people under 18 free of charge for the rest of the calendar year.Schools have had more…
Keene State Biology Professor Susan Whittemore was at a conference last summer when she first heard statistics about hunger among college students…
In the U.S., about a third of all food produced is never eaten. Yet, one in eight Americans struggle to put food on the table. And it's not just the…
A program that organizers say was a critical lifeline for low-income residents of New Hampshire’s northernmost towns has closed.The Pittsburg Area…
A top USDA official is visiting New Hampshire to discuss hunger issues and how federal programs are working to address it.Kevin Concannon is the…
The work of the New Hampshire Food Bank is well established in the state, providing millions of pounds of food every year to food pantries and soup…
8.07.14: The New Faces Of Hunger, Prohibition's Taste For Sugar, And The Unwritten Rules of BaseballDuring the Depression, the face of hunger was easy to spot: gaunt, worn, and hollow-eyed. Today’s malnourished are tougher to spot. We’ll get a close up…
Some years ago, Maria Dichtelmiller found herself unable to buy food and living in a shelter. She went to The Community Kitchen in Keene, a local food…
