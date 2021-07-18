-
Law enforcement officials have charged a 79-year-old man in the shooting death of his wife in Derry, New Hampshire.Police responding to a 911 call early…
New Hampshire is on track to see more homicides this year than in any year since at least 2005. According to the Attorney General’s office, there have…
New Hampshire police have arrested and charged a man with second-degree murder for allegedly killing a Laconia resident at his home.The Attorney General's…
The New Hampshire Attorney General's office is investigating a homicide following a man's death in Laconia Friday.The AG said Wilfred Guzman Sr., 57, was…
AG: N.H. Man Stabbed to Death in HillsboroughNew Hampshire law enforcement authorities say an autopsy has determined man found dead in the town of Hillsborough died of stab wounds and the death has…
A woman died from a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Rochester, after an incident involving two groups of people in the area of South Main Street.New…
Manchester has seen four homicides so far this year. That’s twice the city’s annual average of two, but police say these types of violent crimes are often…