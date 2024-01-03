NH recorded 27 homicides in 2023, including four police shootings, according to Attorney General

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says it investigated 27 homicides last year, the same number as in 2022.

Suspects in all of the cases have been identified, according to an agency spokesperson.

Four of those slayings were police officer-involved shootings, according to officials. That includes the killing of Mischa Fay, 17, by a Gilford police officer on Jan. 1, 2023. The state has yet to release a final report on the circumstances of the shooting, or if the officer who fired will face any criminal charges.

Another high profile homicide took place in the lobby of New Hampshire Hospital in November, when a former patient of the psychiatric facility shot and killed Bradley Haas, an unarmed security guard and former police chief from Franklin. The gunman, John Madore, was then shot and killed by a New Hampshire state trooper on site.

Prosecutors are still determining whether they’ll bring an additional murder charge against an Ossipee man after he allegedly killed his domestic partner while she was an estimated 35-37 weeks pregnant in mid-December.

In 2019, the state recorded 33 homicides, the most in recent history. In 2020 and 2021, there were 16 homicides in each year.

