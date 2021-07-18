home ownership

-
For anyone looking to buy a home, or who just enjoys dream house hunting on Zillow, it’s no secret that the current housing market is extremely…
-
Many millennials are at the age when people begin thinking of purchasing their first home. This generation is distinct in their needs and challenges. We…
-
Rising prices and tightening inventory spells good news for sellers and bad news for buyers, particularly first-time home buyers and the state's aging…
-
More businesses are tapping into the tiny house trend, letting customers try out the downsized lifestyle before diving in.A company started by Harvard…
-
A new report out from the New Hampshire Energy and Climate Collaborative finds that NH may not be doing enough to make homes more energy efficient.Three…
-
Banks are often accused of dragging their feet when a homeowner wants to sell for less than the balance on the mortgage. New federal guidelines, though, could now push them to approve those "short sales" faster. But skeptics worry the new rules won't make a big difference.
-
New data from the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority paints a mixed picture of the State’s housing market. 288 New Hampshire homes slipped into…