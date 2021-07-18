-
Two New Hampshire towns will get federal grants to clean up contaminated sites seen as obstacles to economic revitalization.Boscawen and Jaffrey are among…
A metal recycling company in Madbury will have to pay $2.7 million to the state for improper disposal of hazardous waste. It is the largest penalty ever…
The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing new health restrictions around a Superfund site in the town of Merrimack.The New Hampshire Plating…
The Environmental Protection Agency is out with a plan to clean up a hazardous waste site in downtown Berlin.The Chlor-Alkali Superfund site sits on the…
Most of New Hampshire’s riverside mills and factories have closed. But they’ve left their mark - and in some cases, a lot of toxic waste.For decades,…
The Environmental Protection Agency wants public input on its recommendation for cleaning up a toxic waste site in Nashua.The Mohawk Tannery is a proposed…
The American Society of Civil Engineers has released their 2017 report card on New Hampshire’s infrastructure -- and the state is far from the honor…
Safety Officials to Develop Flooding Master PlanNew Hampshire safety officials have announced a new project to beef up flood planning. A new database will look to maximize return on dollars invested in…
The Department of Environmental Services is working to have a former auto-parts factory and landfill in Farmington declared a Superfund site. DES…