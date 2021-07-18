-
The U.S. Supreme Court says partisan redistricting is a political question, not one that federal courts can weigh in on.
New Hampshire is a step closer to having its legislative districts drawn by an independent commission, rather than by lawmakers.On Thursday, the state…
Every ten years, states redefine the boundaries that determine congressional and legislative seats, as well as local offices. This year, a bill in New…
Some federal workers in New Hampshire log another week of work without pay as the partial government shutdown continues. Debate continues in Concord over…
Former Congressmen David Jolly, a Republican, and Patrick Murphy, a Democrat, are travelling nationwide as part of their "Let's Fix Washington"…
Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder says his fight against gerrymandering is a partisan attempt at good governing. Holder was in New Hampshire…
Last week, the Supreme Court said it will hear a case later this year on partisan gerrymandering—a questionably constitutional practice in which…
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a limited version of President Trump's travel ban this week, saving broader consideration for the fall. We cover…
On today's show:Civics 101: Gerrymandering"George Jones: He Stopped Loving Her Today" from producers Ben Manilla and Devon Strolovitch. Listen again at…
With every census, states have the chance to re-draw political boundaries based on population changes. Usually, the legislature controls the process,…